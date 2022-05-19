Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $257,000 Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in TriMas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Get TriMas alerts:

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

About TriMas (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.