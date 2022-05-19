Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $258,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,015,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 354,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 33,943 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 170,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

