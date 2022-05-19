Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $263,000 Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Morningstar by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Morningstar by 12.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Morningstar by 9.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar stock opened at $231.24 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.33 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,688 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.10, for a total transaction of $4,724,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,163 shares of company stock worth $54,035,425 over the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

