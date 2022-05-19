Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,710 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in PROS by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 341,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,877 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.56. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

