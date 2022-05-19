Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,954 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,690 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,951,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 220,154 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 292,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 85,099 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $7.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

