Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000.
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -134.94 and a beta of 0.75.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
