Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000.

PDN opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20.

