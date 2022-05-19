Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Cable One by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,158.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,359.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,545.47. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,049.81 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,751.14.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

