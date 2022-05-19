Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 620 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of FEZ opened at $37.26 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.