Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $299,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Alcoa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

