Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

NYSE:EXR opened at $171.15 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.26.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

