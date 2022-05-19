Ball (NYSE:BLL) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ball will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $1,299,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ball by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ball by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

