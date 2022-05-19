Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 123,122 Shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor were worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTP. Camden Asset Management L P CA bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,208,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.7813 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

