Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 17,035 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,042 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.57% of Independent Bank worth $15,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $93.52.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

INDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.