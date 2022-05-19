Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 18,024 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.44% of Assured Guaranty worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

AGO opened at $57.06 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $236,649.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,674.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871 over the last three months. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

