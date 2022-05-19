Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 26,325 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.44% of The Hackett Group worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in The Hackett Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 447,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182,534 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 95,413 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

