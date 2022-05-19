Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 35,106 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.72% of Progress Software worth $15,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 143,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 491,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $226,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.