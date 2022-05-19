Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 7,725 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Brunswick worth $14,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 44.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

NYSE BC opened at $73.03 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

