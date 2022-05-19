Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Coty worth $14,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

