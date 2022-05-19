Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 790,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.39% of Radian Group worth $14,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,642,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,080,000 after acquiring an additional 87,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Radian Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 776,992 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,361,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after acquiring an additional 627,582 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,211,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Radian Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,203 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on RDN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,962 shares of company stock valued at $467,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

