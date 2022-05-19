Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,618,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,125,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 12.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.10 ($4.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.20 ($4.38) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.21) price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

