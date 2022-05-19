Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,931,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,893 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 37,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th.

In other news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

