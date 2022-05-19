Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 332,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.17% of Columbus McKinnon worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCO opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $953.88 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

