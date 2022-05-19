Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.31% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

