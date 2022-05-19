Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

VIRT opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500 over the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

