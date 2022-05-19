Bank of America Corp DE Has $14.41 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.45% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,352,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

