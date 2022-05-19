Bank of America Corp DE Has $14.42 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBEU. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of BBEU opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.