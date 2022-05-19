Bank of America Corp DE Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Unum Group worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Unum Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after buying an additional 699,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,748,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,828,000 after buying an additional 244,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,508,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,680,000 after buying an additional 506,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

