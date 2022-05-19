Bank of America Corp DE Has $14.69 Million Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.22% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REYN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 24.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

REYN stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.