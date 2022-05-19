Bank of America Corp DE Has $14.92 Million Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 155.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of AdaptHealth worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 17,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $271,033.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.47.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

