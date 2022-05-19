Bank of America Corp DE Has $15.26 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,133,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 468,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,956,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 273,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

