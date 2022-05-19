Bank of America Corp DE Has $15.36 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 in the last ninety days. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $95.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

