Bank of America Corp DE Has $15.48 Million Stock Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.34% of StepStone Group worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of STEP opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

