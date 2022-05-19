Bank of America Corp DE Has $15.89 Million Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $15,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -926.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AY. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

