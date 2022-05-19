Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.71% of AxoGen worth $14,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 157,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 52,839 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 25.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 133,209 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 55,443 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 124,206 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.54. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $414.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

