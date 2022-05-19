Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.28% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $33.83.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.