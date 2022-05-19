Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.04% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $15,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,488,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after buying an additional 134,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 482,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,586,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $30.84 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

