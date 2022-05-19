Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 117,374 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Huazhu Group worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 544,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is -87.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

