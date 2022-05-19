Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 32,144 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,144 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.01% of Malibu Boats worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 72.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock opened at $55.82 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

