Bank of America Corp DE Sells 111,284 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.30% of Pan American Silver worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.