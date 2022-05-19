Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,369 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.05% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

XNTK stock opened at $109.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.94. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

