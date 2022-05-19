Bank of America Corp DE Sells 137,925 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.28% of Leggett & Platt worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

