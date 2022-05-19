Bank of America Corp DE Sells 236,593 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.20% of Steelcase worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 840.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

SCS opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 396.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $46,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steelcase (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.