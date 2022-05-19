Bank of America Corp DE Sells 315,879 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.94% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $14,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDLO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,042,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,708,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 227,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 132,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,035,000 after buying an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 355,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $52.72.

