Bank of America Corp DE Sells 590,912 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,471,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 590,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.55% of TechnipFMC worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of FTI opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

