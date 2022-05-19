Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period.

Shares of FCT opened at $11.16 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

