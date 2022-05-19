Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.76% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 157,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 527.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.