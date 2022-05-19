Bank of America Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $150.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.90.

Boeing stock opened at $125.52 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $120.28 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.88. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $15,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

