Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

