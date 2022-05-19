Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.01) to GBX 138 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BEG opened at GBX 134.14 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £205.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1,338.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.34 ($1.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.45.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.